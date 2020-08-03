1/1
L.w. "Butch" Riley Jr.
L.W. "Butch" Riley, Jr.

West Monroe - Mr. L.W. "Butch" Riley, Jr. was born on October 19, 1947, in Shreveport, LA, and passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020, in West Monroe, LA, after a lengthy illness.

Butch was a graduate of WMHS (Class of 1966), where he played both football and baseball. He later graduated from Northeast Louisiana University, where he was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity. After graduation, he owned and operated an independent Borden's distributorship in West Monroe. Once retired, he enjoyed working part time at Brookshires and being able to see and visit with old friends. First and foremost, he adored his family and was always there when anyone needed him.

Throughout his life, Butch was a die-hard fan of WM Rebel and LSU football, baseball and softball. He loved playing and watching golf and also was an avid reader, especially anything to do with history and politics. The biggest part of his day was listening to FOX News and giving his own commentary.

Mr. Riley is preceded in death by his parents, Luke and Martha Riley; and his mother-in-law, Loyce Stell.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judy Stell Riley; his daughters, Stephanie Bryant (David) and Holly Calhoun; his grandchildren, Phillip Calhoun, Cooper Calhoun, and Riley Bryant; brothers, Mike Riley and Don Riley (Kelli); sister, Jane Pezze; and a large, loving family.

His family wishes to express special thanks to the staff of Glenwood CVI and LTAC and especially to Dr. Harry Donias, Dr. Khaled Shafiei, and Dr. Ron Hammett for their exceptional care, thoughtfulness, and concern they provided Butch.

There will be a private memorial service at a later date to celebrate his life.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse or to the charity of your choice.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
