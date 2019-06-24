|
Lynne Bryce Tynes
Monroe - Funeral Services for Lynne Bryce Tynes, 73, of Monroe, LA, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Dye, Rev. Warren Eckhardt and Rev. Kenneth Clark officiating. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at North Monroe Baptist Church.
Lynne was born on March 25, 1946, in Shreveport, Louisiana and went to be with the Lord on June 20, 2019 in Houston, Texas at MD Anderson Hospital. Lynne was a retired teacher for the Ouachita Parish School System.
Lynne was an amazing mother, sister, teacher and friend. She always had such a beautiful smile and had a way of making everyone feel so very special. She loved teaching and loved working with the children's ministry at North Monroe Baptist Church where she was presently teaching her "precious" third grade girls.
Several words describe her: loving, precious and kind. She was a joy and inspiration to everyone she met. Lynne never met a stranger. She would always greet you with a "teddy bear" hug, a warm hand, her beautiful smile that could light up a room and bless a day, and her greeting of "Hi Precious!". If you were lucky and blessed, you might even get a kiss on the cheek which would always leave a lipstick mark of her love.
She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her, especially her son, Brad Tynes, twin sister, Lynda Bryce Bass, nephew, Lee Michael Bass and his wife, Alyson Allen Bass and two precious "grandchildren", Sawyer Bryce Bass and Hayes Warren Bass. Heaven is a much more perfect place because now our precious Aunt Lynne is there now and there is no more sickness, pain or death. We'll have a time of rejoicing one day when Jesus calls us home.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, Joe Martin Bryce and Virginia Howze Bryce and her aunt, Wanda Howze Valentine.
Her students loved to be "the leader" to have a chance to hold Ms. Tynes' hand. She would squeeze the child's hand three times, which meant "I love you" and the child would squeeze her hand back! What a sweet, precious memory!
Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous; do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."
Jeremiah 29:11 "For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord; plans to prosper you and not to harm you. Plans to give you a hope and a future."
Matthew 19:14 "But Jesus said, Let the little children come to me and do not forbid them, for such is the kingdom of heaven"
Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints."
Pallbearers will be Allen Chance, Bryan Duplechain, Jeff Fitzgerald, Keith Ginn, Glenn Gough and Gerry Rogers.
Honorary pallbearers will be the North Monroe Baptist Church deacons, Amazing Grace heart to home moms and girls, and Ms. Lynne and Mrs. Billie's third grade girl's life group.
Memorials may be made to North Monroe Baptist Church children's ministry or building fund in lieu of flowers.
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains."
