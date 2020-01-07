|
Milhim Abraham Bodron, Jr., MD, passed away peacefully at his home in Monroe on January 6, 2020 at age 89. Buddy, as he was best known, was born on January 4, 1931 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the fourth and youngest child of Mr. and Mrs. Milhim Abraham Bodron, Sr.
Buddy graduated from Byrd High School in Shreveport, where he was selected to attend Louisiana Boys State. He received his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry from Centenary College in 1951 where he was a member of Alpha Sigma Chi honorary chemistry fraternity, Pi Mu Sigma pre-medical fraternity, and Kappa Sigma fraternity. Dr. Bodron received his medical degree from the LSU School of Medicine New Orleans in 1955. He returned to Shreveport for an internship and residency in Pediatrics at Confederate Memorial Medical Center, now LSU School of Medicine Shreveport.
During his residency in Shreveport, Buddy met LaVerne Goodwin from Pine Bluff, Arkansas, who was in a medical technology program at Confederate Memorial. They were married on November 16, 1957.
Following completion of his residency in 1958, Buddy and LaVerne moved to Monroe where Buddy began his Pediatrics practice and was on staff at St. Francis Medical Center. He eventually joined Dr. Elaine Fichter and Dr. Russell Bullock and practiced with them until each retired. Buddy was practicing with Dr. Barry Ricks, Dr. Gary Stanley and Dr. Marilyn Bivens when he retired at the close of 2010 at the age of 79. At his retirement, Buddy had been serving patients in Monroe and the surrounding area for 53 years.
Buddy loved the practice of medicine and Pediatrics in particular, and working with his partners and other doctors, and his patients. In 2004, he was the first recipient of the honorary Award of Excellent in Pediatrics from the Once Upon A Time Symposium. It was his passion for medicine and the well-being of his patients that kept him in the practice all those years. He was particularly honored to treat the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of patients from his early practice years.
Buddy was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Monroe. He also enjoyed being a member of the Bayou DeSiard Country Club, where he played countless rounds of golf often with many of the same friends. After his retirement, he enjoyed meeting for breakfast Saturday mornings with his breakfast group. For a number of years after moving to Monroe, Buddy enjoyed a monthly poker game and played badminton at the YMCA. He was a passionate and devoted LSU football fan and enjoyed yearly family vacations, many of them at Perdido Key, Florida. He loved sports cars and owned a number of them over his lifetime. His children have fond memories of riding with him in his 1967 Jaguar XKE roadster to make his afternoon patient rounds at St. Francis Hospital.
Dr. Bodron was preceded in death by his father, M. A. Bodron, Sr., mother, Azize Zenfell Bodron, and sisters, Nora Bodron Homza and Dorothy Bodron.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, LaVerne Goodwin Bodron; son Mark Bodron and wife Katherine of Houston, Texas; son Mil Bodron of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Allyson Bodron Kerins and husband David of The Woodlands, Texas; sister Emma Bodron Campbell of Shreveport; three grandchildren, Lauren Bodron, Lane Bodron and Audrey Kerins; and a niece and nephews, and their families.
The family is especially grateful to Malesta Lamb, who was with Buddy and his family for over 56 years and with him until his passing. The family is also grateful to Brandy Ryder and the caregivers from Americare who attended to Dr. Bodron during the last years of his life. Words cannot express the family's gratitude for all the love and support during this difficult time.
A funeral service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Monroe on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. and officiating will be Rev. R. B. Moore. Entombment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Monroe. Pallbearers will be Carl Aron, Lane Bodron, Dr. Russ Bullock, David Cattar, Dr. Terry King, J.B. Landry, Dr. Barry Ricks, and Dr. Gary Stanley. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Ouachita Medical Society.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Monroe.
Memorials may be made to the St. Francis Medical Center Foundation to Benefit Pediatrics, Attention Aimee Kane, 309 Jackson Street, Monroe, LA 71201.
