Mable "Aunt Mae" Brossett
West Monroe, LA - Funeral Mass Celebrating the Life of Mable "Aunt Mae" Brossett, 107, of West Monroe, will be held at 10:00 A.M., Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Paschal Catholic Church, in West Monroe, LA, with Fr. Frank Coens officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paschal Catholic Church Cemetery, in West Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
Mrs. Brossett was born on November 9, 1912 and passed away on July 10, 2020. She lived her 107 years loving everyone and being well loved in return. She loved dancing, hot coffee, laughing, whiskey and her family. Aunt Mae will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Brossett is preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Harry Brossett and by her daughter, Pat Rowland.
Survivors include her daughter, Gwen LeForte; grandchildren, Shawn Poche, Yardley Poche, and Dana Smith; great grandchildren, Jacob Poche, Jessie Sikes, Justin Sikes, and Shyann Smith.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Poche, Randy Johnson, Tim Holstead, Josh Holstead, Blake Bamburg, Ben Holdman, and Jessie Butler.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 P.M., Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Ridgecrest Nursing Home and Louisiana Hospice Care for the love and care they gave to Aunt Mae while she was in their care.
