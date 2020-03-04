|
|
Mac Arthur Dearman
Holly Ridge - Funeral services for Mac Arthur Dearman, 57, of Holly Ridge, LA will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Newton Baptist Church, Delhi, LA with Bro. Clyde Dearman, Jr. and Bro. Buddy McGurk officiating. Interment will follow in the Newton Cemetery, Delhi, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA
Mac was born May 2, 1962 in Delhi, LA. He was baptized by his grandfather, Willie Arthur Dearman Sr. at a young age and he was called to preach at the age of 28. He pastored several churches in the community, while conducting Tent revivals through Strait Gate Ministry.
Mac was the owner of Maximum Access and became one of the founding members of WISPA. He devoted months of his life helping the victims of Hurricane Katrina, providing phones and internet service to displaced families, from the Gulf Coast of Mississippi to northeast Louisiana.
He had a deep love for his family, friends, and country, always giving hugs and kisses, and was never afraid to say "I Love You."
Mac had a true zest for life, ranging from piloting planes and tow boats to riding his Harley. He was an avid outdoorsman, and loved fishing, hunting and his back porch on the Bonne Idee.
Mac is preceded in death by his son, Daniel Mac Dearman; parents, Clyde Dearman, Sr. and Beth Upton Dearman; and his sister, Jenny Dearman Blake.
Survivors include his devoted and loving wife, Sharon Lea (AKA Sharon Jean) Dearman; daughter Erin Lea Sullivan and husband Brian; brothers and sisters, Becky and Joe Zarro; Terri Dearman, Mary Beth and Larry Arbour, Clyde Jr. and Renee Dearman, Jay and Angel Dearman, and Naomi and Mark Woodman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Toney, Lynn Smith, Allen Jordan, Don Englerth, David Englerth, and Wyatt Lobrano.
Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville, LA.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Tunnel2Towers or to the .
Published in The News Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020