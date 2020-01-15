|
|
Macel Taylor
Eros -
A Celebration of Life for Macel Spires Taylor will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe. Officiating will be Butch Dicks and Bob Hollingsworth. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM.
Macel was born March 17, 1942 and passed away on January 11, 2020 at home after a lengthy illness. She was a beautician in the Monroe area for close to 45 years and cultivated numerous lifetime friends. Her love for sports and the outdoors included League Bowling and softball. She loved LSU football games, and fishing and hunting trips with her husband to their camps in Claiborne and Union Parishes.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy Brown Spires; father, D C Spires; sisters, Nellie McManus, Mary McManus, Betty Jordan; and brother, John D. "Buddy" Spires.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Taylor; her children, Tammy Dickens and husband Steve, Shannon Stephenson and step-daughter, Jennifer Taylor Beasley and husband John; brothers, Charles Spires, James Spires and wife Vivian, Raymond Spires and wife Lily, Curtis Spires and wife Janice; sisters, Marilyn Dicks and husband Butch, Debbie Parker and husband John "Twill"; brother-in-law, Kenneth Taylor and wife Janice; sister-in-law, Sue Taylor Hollingsworth and husband Bob; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in Macel's honor to or the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020