Madelyn Faye Farmer
Shreveport - Graveside services for Madelyn Faye Parker Farmer will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday August 9, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Highway 80, East in Monroe, LA under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Rev. George Latimer and Dr. Dennis Wissing, Officiating.
Faye was born on January 31, 1937 in Monroe, Louisiana and died on Monday, August 3, 2020. She graduated from West Monroe High School and attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and Little Colonel for ROTC. While living in Monroe, Faye worked for various financial institutions for many years. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of West Monroe along with being active in the Strauss Little Theater. After marrying Dave Farmer, Faye moved to Shreveport, Louisiana and immersed herself in volunteer work at her place of worship, Kings Highway Christian Church. In later years she was employed by the church as a Pastoral Visitor. She and her husband, Dave, shared hobbies of traveling, attending the theater, and spending time with family and friends.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Birdie Ramsey Parker and her husband, Dave Farmer. She is survived by her husband's children, Kate (David) Swiney of Richardson, Texas, Beth (Tom) Phillips of Seattle, WA, Mary (Sean) Hayes of Huntsville, AL, and John Farmer of Prescott, AZ. Also surviving her are grandchildren, Joseph Swiney and fiancé Sophie Galvan, Sarah and Jenna Swiney, Sophie Rose and Livia Mae Phillips, Peyton and Garren Hayes, Cora Farmer, and Anne Pettigrew Birdsong, goddaughter as well as many lifelong friends. The family wishes to thank Hank Hubley and the family of Greg and Debbie Renfro for their dedication and caring for Faye during her illness.
Honorary pallbearers are Hank Hubley, Greg Renfro, Nathan Renfro, Joe Swiney, Peyton Hayes, Maury Hicks, Garren Hayes, and Elders at Kings Highway Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Kings Highway Christian Church, 806 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71104, Juliette Fowler Foundation, 1234 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75214 or the charity of one's choice
.