1/1
Madelyn Faye Farmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Madelyn Faye Farmer

Shreveport - Graveside services for Madelyn Faye Parker Farmer will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday August 9, 2020 at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, Highway 80, East in Monroe, LA under the direction of Rose-Neath Funeral Home with Rev. George Latimer and Dr. Dennis Wissing, Officiating.

Faye was born on January 31, 1937 in Monroe, Louisiana and died on Monday, August 3, 2020. She graduated from West Monroe High School and attended the University of Louisiana at Monroe where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and Little Colonel for ROTC. While living in Monroe, Faye worked for various financial institutions for many years. She was a dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of West Monroe along with being active in the Strauss Little Theater. After marrying Dave Farmer, Faye moved to Shreveport, Louisiana and immersed herself in volunteer work at her place of worship, Kings Highway Christian Church. In later years she was employed by the church as a Pastoral Visitor. She and her husband, Dave, shared hobbies of traveling, attending the theater, and spending time with family and friends.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Birdie Ramsey Parker and her husband, Dave Farmer. She is survived by her husband's children, Kate (David) Swiney of Richardson, Texas, Beth (Tom) Phillips of Seattle, WA, Mary (Sean) Hayes of Huntsville, AL, and John Farmer of Prescott, AZ. Also surviving her are grandchildren, Joseph Swiney and fiancé Sophie Galvan, Sarah and Jenna Swiney, Sophie Rose and Livia Mae Phillips, Peyton and Garren Hayes, Cora Farmer, and Anne Pettigrew Birdsong, goddaughter as well as many lifelong friends. The family wishes to thank Hank Hubley and the family of Greg and Debbie Renfro for their dedication and caring for Faye during her illness.

Honorary pallbearers are Hank Hubley, Greg Renfro, Nathan Renfro, Joe Swiney, Peyton Hayes, Maury Hicks, Garren Hayes, and Elders at Kings Highway Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Kings Highway Christian Church, 806 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71104, Juliette Fowler Foundation, 1234 Abrams Road, Dallas, TX 75214 or the charity of one's choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Star from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc.
2500 Southside Drive
Shreveport, LA 71118
(318) 687-1256
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose-Neath Funeral Homes Inc. Southside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved