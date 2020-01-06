|
|
Mae Haring
Sicily Island - Funeral services for Mae Haring, 85, will be held at 11AM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Pine Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Harrell Tucker and Bro. Dennis Henslee officiating. Burial will be held at New Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro, LA.
Mae, 85 of Sicily Island, was born on June 22, 1934 in Sicily Island, La to Vernon Guy Dennis Sr. and Vera Mae Newsom, and passed away on January 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents; Vernon Dennis and Vera Newsom Dennis and grandson; Hunter Haring.
Mae was a lady who wore many hats and had many talents. She touched people in a lot of different ways; both in her personal life and work life. Mae was the type of person people loved being around, she loved to laugh, mow her yard, put up Christmas lights, running parts, and cooking for her family. She was a member of New Pine Hill Baptist church in Sicily Inland, an instrumental in the founding of Wisner Minnow Hatchery and all of Haring Enterprises.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are daughter; Ellen Haring (Sicily Island, La.), sons; Carl Haring Jr. and wife Holly (Wisner, La.) and Sam Haring and wife Amy (Wisner, La.), grandchildren; Tyson Payne, Dawn Payne, Kelly Haring, Hannah Sharp, Maddie Haring, Brandon Haring, Andrea Haring, and Brian Haring, brother; Vernon "Sonny" Guy Dennis Jr., sister; Patsy Dennis, nieces; Paula Dennis and Melanie Dennis, and nephew; Terry Dennis, and eight great-grandchildren, with a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Tyson Payne, Brandon Haring, John Haring, Braden Haring, Brian Haring, and Scott Phillips.
Honorary Pallbearers are Russell Roberts, Barry Jenkins, Jimmy Price, and Robert Price.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 5:00PM at Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020