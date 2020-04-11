Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Hammons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Hinton Hammons


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Hinton Hammons Obituary
Mae Hinton Hammons

Downsville - Mae Hinton Hammons, age 94, of Downsville, La was born December 18, 1925 in Downsville and died April 11, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of the Downsville Baptist Church. Mae was retired, as an Administrator, for the Office of Family Services and graduated from Northeast Louisiana State College. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dolan Hammons and granddaughter, Katherine Mae Phillips.

Mae is survived by her son, James Dolan Hammons (Bonnie); daughter, Sheree Hammons Allen (Howard); daughter, Holly Hammons Phillips (Jason Parks); grandchildren: Christopher Allen, Amber Allen Baird (Greg), Clayton Allen (Lindsey), Kelly Phillips Dodd (Nathan); and eight great-grandchildren.

Due to the present climate of caution, a Private Graveside Service will be held with Bro. Jimmy Eppinette officiating the service, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -