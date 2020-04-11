|
Mae Hinton Hammons
Downsville - Mae Hinton Hammons, age 94, of Downsville, La was born December 18, 1925 in Downsville and died April 11, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of the Downsville Baptist Church. Mae was retired, as an Administrator, for the Office of Family Services and graduated from Northeast Louisiana State College. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dolan Hammons and granddaughter, Katherine Mae Phillips.
Mae is survived by her son, James Dolan Hammons (Bonnie); daughter, Sheree Hammons Allen (Howard); daughter, Holly Hammons Phillips (Jason Parks); grandchildren: Christopher Allen, Amber Allen Baird (Greg), Clayton Allen (Lindsey), Kelly Phillips Dodd (Nathan); and eight great-grandchildren.
Due to the present climate of caution, a Private Graveside Service will be held with Bro. Jimmy Eppinette officiating the service, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home.
