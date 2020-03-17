|
|
Maidye Jean Strickland
Union Parish - Maidye Jean Strickland, 76, a native of Monroe, died at her home in Union Parish on February14, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Dee A. Strickland, Jr., of New Orleans. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, 623 US 80; Monroe 71203..
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Save Our Shelter Pets of Ouachita, POB 2991, West Monroe, LA 71294 or to the .
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Farmerville, LA.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020