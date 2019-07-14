Services
Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home
2 Crothers Dr
Tallulah, LA 71282
(318) 574-4152
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Tallulah, LA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Tallulah, LA
Malcolm Ray Bishop

Malcolm Ray Bishop Obituary
Malcolm Ray Bishop

Tallulah - Services for Malcolm Ray Bishop, 79, of Tallulah, LA will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Tallulah, LA with Mr. Johnny Wilkins officiating. Afterwards, a graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, LA.

Mr. Bishop died on Friday, July 12, 2019 following a brief bout with cancer.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Tallulah, LA.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or .
Published in The News Star on July 14, 2019
