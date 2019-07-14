|
|
Malcolm Ray Bishop
Tallulah - Services for Malcolm Ray Bishop, 79, of Tallulah, LA will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Tallulah, LA with Mr. Johnny Wilkins officiating. Afterwards, a graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tallulah, LA.
Mr. Bishop died on Friday, July 12, 2019 following a brief bout with cancer.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Tallulah, LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or .
Published in The News Star on July 14, 2019