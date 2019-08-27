|
Malcolm Rudolph (Pat) Patterson
Start, LA - Malcolm Rudolph (Pat) Patterson, 83, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at home in Start, Louisiana, after a long illness.
He leaves his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Thomason Patterson, five children, including Kellye Patterson Piro (Joe); Melissa Carol Patterson Rankin (Scott); Malcolm Rudolph Patterson II; John Diamond Patterson (Kristy); Jason Walker Patterson (Rebecca); grandchildren Alicia, Joshua, Grace, Julia, Olivia; great-grandson Gabriel; sister Patsy Patterson Wilbanks; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A lifelong resident of Richland Parish, Mr. Patterson was the son of Elton and Bertha Walker Patterson. He graduated from Delhi High School.
After serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army 187th Airborne RCT, he graduated from LSU with a degree in Economics and pursued careers with IBM and Case Equipment as well as real estate broker and commercial farm appraisal.
Mr. Patterson's service to his community and church involved membership in the Masons, Lion's Club, and Eastern Star. During his many years at Crew Lake United Methodist Church, he was Administrative Board Chairman, Lay Speaker, Sunday School teacher, and member of various committees.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Crew Lake United Methodist Church, with Rev. Marshall Sevier and Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Start Methodist Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 and from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Crew Lake United Methodist Church.
Pallbearers are: Doyle Wilbanks, Harry Barrett, Scott Bradford, Jon Bradford, Kevin Thomason, Skip Fife, Bentley Curry, and Tim Fife.
Honorary Pallbearers are: Dr. Frank Rizzo, Jim Bradford, Walter Garner, Billy Whitten, Ed Aulds, Dalton Mason, Charles Lee, Sam Banks, and Jimmy Fuller.
Memorials may be made to Crew Lake United Methodist Church in Start, Louisiana.
The family wishes to thank special friends Dalton Mason, Charles Lee, Sam Banks, and Louisiana Hospice for their kindness and excellent care of Mr. Patterson.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Star on Aug. 27, 2019