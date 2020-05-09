|
|
Marcia Faye Tippen Green
Calhoun - Private family services for Marcia Faye Tippen Green, 77, of Calhoun, LA, will be held Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Calhoun, LA, with Bro. Chase Green officiating.
Mrs. Green was born on August 18, 1942, in Crossett, AR and passed away on May 8, 2020, in West Monroe, LA. She worshiped at Beacon Church of Christ and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mrs. Green is preceded in death by her husband, Don T. Green; and son, Don Kevin Green.
Survivors include her children, Tim Green and wife Tricia, Erica Harris and husband David, Michelle Ford and husband Thomas; stepson, Richard Green; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Green; grandchildren, Dack Lowery, Don Clayton Green, Chase Green, Victoria Bird, Lauren Green, Alex Green, Lane Green, Emily Green, Destiny Harris, Eli Green, Nathan Harris, Addie Ford and Ellie Ford; six great grandchildren and one on the way; sisters, Melba Creech, Brenda James, Becky Shoemaker and Penny Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020