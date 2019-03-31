Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Monroe, LA
Sterlington -

Funeral services for Marcus K. Elahi, 71, of Sterlington, will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Monroe, with Rev. Austin Reinhart officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.

Mr. Elahi was born August 11, 1947, in Sialkot, Pakistan, and passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his residence. He was a member of Foundry Methodist Church in Sterlington. Mr. Elahi enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a retired milk distributor for Borden Milk.

Mr. Elahi was preceded in death by his parents, Karam Elahi and Esther Elahi; son, Sgt. David Kyle Elahi; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his grandchildren, Alba Elahi and Indy Elahi; daughter-in-law, Danna Marie Parsley; ex-wife and life-long friend, Teena Elahi; sister, Marcella Mall; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Samer Roy, Saqib Roy, Jonathan Roy, Joshua Roy, Zachary Shaw, Waseem Shaw, and Roger Elahi. Honorary pallbearers will be Khurram Shakir, Ashan Henery, and Soloman Douglas.

Memorials may be made to Concerns of Police Survivors Louisiana Chapter - LA-C.O.P.S. at

www.la-cops.org

Online Registry/Condolences:

www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Mar. 31, 2019
