Marcus K. Elahi
Sterlington -
Funeral services for Marcus K. Elahi, 71, of Sterlington, will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Monroe, with Rev. Austin Reinhart officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Mr. Elahi was born August 11, 1947, in Sialkot, Pakistan, and passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his residence. He was a member of Foundry Methodist Church in Sterlington. Mr. Elahi enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a retired milk distributor for Borden Milk.
Mr. Elahi was preceded in death by his parents, Karam Elahi and Esther Elahi; son, Sgt. David Kyle Elahi; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his grandchildren, Alba Elahi and Indy Elahi; daughter-in-law, Danna Marie Parsley; ex-wife and life-long friend, Teena Elahi; sister, Marcella Mall; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Samer Roy, Saqib Roy, Jonathan Roy, Joshua Roy, Zachary Shaw, Waseem Shaw, and Roger Elahi. Honorary pallbearers will be Khurram Shakir, Ashan Henery, and Soloman Douglas.
Memorials may be made to Concerns of Police Survivors Louisiana Chapter - LA-C.O.P.S. at
www.la-cops.org
