Griffin Funeral Home
7427 Cypress St
West Monroe, LA 71294
(318) 396-3191
Marcus Scott Bowie

Marcus Scott Bowie Obituary
Marcus Scott Bowie

Downsville - Marcus Scott Bowie

Private family memorial services for Mr. Marcus Scott Bowie of Downsville will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home West Monroe.

Mr. Bowie was born October 25, 1955 in Monroe, LA and passed from this life on April 23, 2019 in Monroe, LA at the age of 63. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He had lots of friends and will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Gloria Bowie; and one sister, Sheryl Zigler.

Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Carter and husband, Chris of Haughton; one son, Christopher "Marc" Bowie of Downsville; two brothers, John Bowie, Tracy Bowie and wife, Rhonda, all of Downsville; three grandchildren, Cameron Carter, Ashlynn Carter and Harlen Bowie; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend special appreciation to Janet McClung, his friend and caregiver, and to Rhonda Bowie, his sister-in-law, for taking special care of him in his last days.
Published in The News Star on Apr. 24, 2019
Remember
