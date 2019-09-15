Services
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alto Baptist Church
Alto, LA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Alto Baptist Church
Alto, LA
Margaret Ann Coenen Holdiness

Rayville - Margaret Ann Coenen Holdiness, 72, passed away on August 30, 2019.

She was born in Monroe, LA and was a long-time resident of Rayville, LA. She spent her last year living with her family in Baton Rouge, LA.

She was a life-long member of Alto Baptist Church, and a graduate of Rayville High School. She later attended LSU and loved her LSU Tigers. In her active years she loved to play tennis and roller skate. She loved the residents of Alto, as she visited with many daily during the years she ran her local county store, before taking over her deceased husband's cotton farm. She loved nothing more than her great nieces, great nephews and her grandchildren. We will miss her smile and witty sense of humor.

She is survived by: daughter, Leigh Holdiness Davis and husband James; granddaughter Mary Caroline Davis; grandson Benton James McClendon Davis, all of Baton Rouge, LA; brother Rick McClendon and wife Odwina of Tulsa, OK; brother William R. "Billy" Coenen, Jr. and wife Ruthie of Rayville, LA; sister Carol Christie and husband Ron of Brennan, TX; brother Thomas Coenen and wife Darlene of Lorganer, LA; and sister-in-law Nancy Holdiness Johnston of Alto, LA.

She is preceded in death by: parents Elise Koserog Coenen and B.B. McClendon, and step-father William "Billy Bob" Coenen, Sr.; husband Jeffrey Lynn Holdiness; daughter Lisa Ann Holdiness; brother Stephen Foster Coenen; and great niece Stacey Rene' Hill Miller.

Specials thanks to Drs. Catalina Negulescu, Steven Zuckermann and Eric Frusha of the Baton Rouge General, and to the staff of Clarity Hospice.

Visitation will be held Saturday September 21, 2019 at Alto Baptist Church in Alto, LA at 10:00 am until the memorial service at 11:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Louisiana Methodist Children's Home in Ruston, LA, or to the .
Published in The News Star on Sept. 15, 2019
