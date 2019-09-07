|
Margaret Ann Porter
Farmerville - Funeral Services for Mrs. Margaret Ann Porter, 83, of Farmerville, LA, will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Farmerville First Assembly of God in Farmerville, LA, with Rev. Eugene Brown and Rev. Robbie Lawson officiating and Rev. Paul Ford and Charles Wright will be conducting the music. Interment will follow in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mrs. Porter was born December 9, 1935 and passed away September 5, 2019. She was member of Rocky Branch Assembly of God and she loved Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Wade and Corinne Morgan Evans; two husbands, Billy Clyde Shaver and R. Jack Hathaway, Jr.
Survivors include her husband, Malvin Owens Porter; daughter, Anita Jarrell and husband Mike, Cindy McMichen and husband Mike, and Kyra Hathaway; sons, Reggie Hathaway and wife Stacy, and Wade Hathaway and wife Susan; stepchildren, Eddie Stacy and wife Margie, Sharon Roberson and husband Will, Beverly Froman, and Bobby Porter and wife Tammy; 18 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Porter's grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M. until service time on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Gideon's International.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Sept. 7, 2019