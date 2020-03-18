|
|
Margaret Ann Tonore
Monroe - Graveside services for Mrs. Margaret Ann Tonore, 91, of Monroe, LA will be held 2:00PM Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Stan Wyant officiating.
Maggie was born August 10, 1928, in Black Oak, AR and passed from this life on March 16, 2020, in West Monroe, LA. She grew up in Newellton, LA and worked for the telephone company in St. Joseph before moving to Monroe. She worked at Avalon Portrait Studio and later worked for Mrs. Mac's Children Shop for twenty years. After retiring, she managed the Mary Fraces Apartments and liked to travel and work in her yard. She was a member of College Place Baptist Church and the Joy Cain Sunday School Class.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Mary Clark; son, Billy Dean Johnson, husband of 37 years, Edward Earl Tonore, Sr.; brothers, John Charles, Jerome, Leon, Everett, Gary, and Luke Clark.
Survivors include stepson, Edward Earl Tonore, Jr. and wife Jenny of Fairhope, AL; son, Ronnie Tonore of Monroe, LA; daughter, Rhonda Talbot of West Monroe, LA; sister, Lana Logan Griffith and husband Richard of West Monroe, LA; brother, Sherman Clark and wife Alice of Downsville, LA; grandsons, Jason Johnson and wife Jamie of Monroe, LA, Joshua Talbot, Judson Talbot, and Elliot Talbot of Monroe, LA, Eddie Tonore of Jackson, MS; and granddaughter, Melissa McClain of Chamberlino, NM.
Pallbearers will be Roy Sivils, Ronnie Tonore, Tim Talbot, Joshua Talbot, Elliot Talbot, and Jason Johnson.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020