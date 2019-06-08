|
|
Margaret Elizabeth Griffin Murphy
Gilbert - Funeral services for Margaret Elizabeth Griffin Murphy will be held Saturday, June 8, 2:00 PM at the Gilbert Methodist Church, with the Reverend Fran Guy officiating. Mulhearn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Murphy was a native of Covington County, Mississippi. She grew up in the community of Williamsburg, near Collins, Mississippi. She graduated from Jones County Junior College, Ellisville, Miss and moved to Gilbert, Louisiana in 1952. She was employed for several years by Martin Brothers in Winnsboro and for many years at the Franklin State Bank.
Mrs. Murphy is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde D. and Eva Holcomb, her beloved husband, John H. Murphy, her three brothers, William C. Holcomb,(wife, Faye, deceased) Charles B. Holcomb and Sammy L. Holcomb, and two nephews, William C. Holcomb and Sammy Leigh Holcomb, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Mary Kathryn Berry, nieces: Charlotte Little, (husband, Dr. John), Jane Holcomb Berry (Johnny, deceased), Lee Anne Holcomb, Ryan Holcomb (Lee Anne) , Dr. Thomas Firnberg, Robert Firnberg, Jr.,(Lisa) Chuck Holcomb (Sue) and sisters in law, Anne Holcomb and Shirley Holcomb Hoggatt. She is also survived by a host of great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Pall bearers will be nephews and great nephews. Mrs. Murphy's family wishes to thank Plantation Manor for the gentle care given to their relative and especially The Rev. Fran Guy who so faithfully ministered to their relative.
The family will receive friends at the Church from 12:30 PM Saturday until time of service. Interment will be in the New Winnsboro Cemetery. They request that planned memorials be sent to Gilbert Methodist Church.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Winnsboro, LA
Published in The News Star on June 8, 2019