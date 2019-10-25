|
Margaret Hunter Scott Hayes
Monroe - Funeral Services for Margaret Hunter Scott Hayes, 82, of Monroe, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Monroe with Rev. Shawn Hornsby officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe.
Mrs. Hayes was born July 30, 1937, in Prescott, AR, to parents, Jessie Allena Wylie Scott and Charles Addison Scott, and passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019. After graduation from Prescott High School, she attended and graduated from Henderson State Teachers College (now HSU) in Arkadelphia, AR. In ensuing years, she received a Master's degree from LA Tech, took post masters courses at LSU, LA Tech and ULM.
After graduation Mrs. Hayes was hired by Louisiana Power and Light (now Entergy) in Ferriday, LA, then soon moved to West Monroe, LA, where she was employed by LP&L for five years. Later Mrs. Hayes taught Home Economics one year at West Monroe High then taught kindergarten four years at West Monroe First United Methodist Church. She then went to work for the Cooperative Extension Service of the LSU Ag Center for thirty plus years. After retirement from the Ag Center she worked 17 years as a docent at Biedenharn Museum and Gardens.
She met her soon to be husband (George Weaks Hayes) on a blind date on New Year's Eve December 1959, and married six months later. They were married 53 years at the time of his death in 2014. Born to them were two sons, Mahlon Scott Hayes and Michael David Hayes. Mike was killed in an automobile accident in Vicksburg, MS, on July 19, 1997. She has been so blessed to have had such a loving supportive family, husband, and friends.
Survivors include son, Mahlon Scott Hayes and wife Robin; granddaughter, Jacqueline Erin Hayes Rowe and husband Ryan; great-grandsons, Colin Lucas Rowe and Braylon Carter Rowe; sister, Linda Scott Bemis and husband Ted (Edward); niece, Nancy B. Pennington and husband Jerry; and nephews, James Bemis and wife Erin and Andrew Bemis and wife Cheryl.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Rowe, Colin Rowe, Braylon Rowe, James Bemis, Andrew Bemis, and Jerry Pennington. Honorary pallbearers will be Aldersgate Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Michael D. Hayes Memorial Youth Fund c/o the First United Methodist Church Monroe.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019