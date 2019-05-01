Services
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
Interment
Following Services
Pine Grove Cemetery
Choudrant, LA
Resources
Margarito "Mike" Hernandez


Margarito "Mike" Hernandez Obituary
Margarito "Mike" Hernandez

West Monroe - Funeral services for Margarito "Mike" Hernandez, 86, will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2019 in the chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe with Dale Mercer officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Choudrant, LA. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM.

Margarito was born June 10, 1932 in Fondale, LA and passed away April 30, 2019. He served in the Korean War and retired from Ouachita Candy Company. His favorite past times were singing and family gatherings. He was preceded in death by his parents, Atanacio and Mary Hernandez, numerous brothers, sisters and great-grandson, Elijah Johnson.

Margarito is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Hernandez; cherished children, Michael Hernandez and wife Patti, Shane Hernandez and wife Tonya, Rhonda Goffinet and husband Drew, Sandra Myers and husband Casey, Sheryl Benton and husband Buddy; beloved brother, Felix Hernandez; special sister-in-law, Syble Rea; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Michael Hernandez, Casey Myers, Drew Goffinet, Joshua Johnson, Slade Bolden and Jonny Linder.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

West Monroe
Published in The News Star on May 1, 2019
