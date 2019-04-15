Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM



Resources
Margie Ann Andrews Hill


1938 - 2019
Margie Ann Andrews Hill Obituary
Margie Ann Andrews Hill

West Monroe - Funeral Service for Mrs. Margie Ann Andrews Hill, 80, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe with Rev. Scott Jennings officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Cemetery in Marion, LA.

Mrs. Hill was born December 6, 1938, in Marion, LA, to Tommie and Gertrude Andrews and passed away on April 14, 2019, after a short illness.

Margie was a retired bus driver and substitute teacher for Ouachita Parish. She loved children of all ages. She dedicated many decades to serving in her church nursery and took pride in being a MeMaw to all of her "babies". Margie was a talented seamstress and loved to create beautiful garments. She valued her family above all, teaching by example how to love unconditionally, passionately and completely.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Willie Hill, Jr.; granddaughters, Lacie and Amber Poole; parents, Tommie and Gertrude Andrews; sister, Mary Jo Higginbotham; brothers, Tommy Andrews, Frank Andrews, Aville Andrews, Gayle Andrews and TJ Andrews; and niece, Karen Ann Carnahan.

Survivors include her brother, Bobby and Jane Andrews; her children, Michael and Vikki Hill, Trudy Bowman, Nancy and Johnny Poole, and Randy and Leslie Hill; grandchildren, Ashley and James Walter, Joshua Liggin, Michael and Brooke Hill, Zachary and Haleigh Poole, Kristina and Micah Norman, Logan Poole, Sarah Hill and Jamie Tomlinson; great grandchildren, Landon Walter, Madison Walter, Austin Liggin and Stella Claire Hill; and numerous loved ones who were all close to her heart.

Pallbearers will be Josh Liggin, Zachary Poole, Michael Hill, Micah Norman, Derek Bremer and Dennis Hill.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tommy Andrews, Steve Andrews, Mark Andrews, Pat Carnahan, Wayne Hill and Chuck Cambre.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Monday, April 15, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Her calling from God, was being a MeMaw to many.

We love you, MeMaw, "A Bushel and a Peck".

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 15, 2019
