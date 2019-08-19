Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
View Map
Margie Marie Hammons


1924 - 2019
Margie Marie Hammons Obituary
Margie Marie Hammons

West Monroe - Funeral Service for Mrs. Margie Marie Hammons, 95, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Randy Ray officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Tuesday.

Mrs. Hammons was born April 17, 1924 and passed away August 17, 2019. She loved her family and enjoyed fishing and working in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Rodessa Harvey; husband, George Edgar Hammons; and four brothers.

Survivors include her children, Gloria Jean Burroughs and husband Mike, and Doyle Hammons and wife Penny; grandchildren, Lisa Dunn, Mike Burroughs, Jill Burroughs Touchet (Jimmy), and April Hammons (Jack); great grandchildren, Jordan Dunn, Currie McKinley, Bailey Burroughs, Christian Dunn, Matthew McKinley, Luke Touchet and Lilly Touchet.

Memorials may be made to .

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 19, 2019
