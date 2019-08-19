|
Margie Marie Hammons
West Monroe - Funeral Service for Mrs. Margie Marie Hammons, 95, of West Monroe, LA, will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA, with Dr. Randy Ray officiating. Interment will be in Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until service time on Tuesday.
Mrs. Hammons was born April 17, 1924 and passed away August 17, 2019. She loved her family and enjoyed fishing and working in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fate and Rodessa Harvey; husband, George Edgar Hammons; and four brothers.
Survivors include her children, Gloria Jean Burroughs and husband Mike, and Doyle Hammons and wife Penny; grandchildren, Lisa Dunn, Mike Burroughs, Jill Burroughs Touchet (Jimmy), and April Hammons (Jack); great grandchildren, Jordan Dunn, Currie McKinley, Bailey Burroughs, Christian Dunn, Matthew McKinley, Luke Touchet and Lilly Touchet.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The News Star on Aug. 19, 2019