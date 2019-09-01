|
Margot M. Johnson
Monroe - Margot M. Johnson, born Sigle, a longtime resident of Monroe, died peacefully on August 22, 2019 in Zachary, Louisiana. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany on November 8, 1928 and lived there until her marriage in 1951. An Army wife, she accompanied her husband, Master Sergeant James M. Johnson, to North Carolina, Texas, back to Germany twice, New Mexico and then finally settled in Monroe.
Margot was a Master Gardener and member of both the Herb Society and the Flower Society. She was always outside working in her flower or vegetable gardens and loved to share her oranges and pecans with friends and neighbors. She quilted, crocheted and knitted and in her later years, she enjoyed chair caning. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and volunteered for many charitable organizations. During the 1970's she was one of several German women who met monthly for coffee and cake and a chance to converse in their native language.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James M. Johnson. She is survived by her son and his wife, James A. Johnson and Susan Johnson, her daughter and her husband, Barbara Johnson Prather and David Prather, and five grandchildren, Todd McEachern, Leigh Prather, Maria Prather, Sage Johnson and Emmylou Johnson.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakwood Village in Zachary and the Hospice of Baton Rouge. A private memorial service will be held at a later date and in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Trinity Lutheran Church at 1301 Oliver Road, Monroe, LA 71201.
Published in The News Star on Sept. 1, 2019