|
|
Margret Price
West Monroe - Margret Ann Forbito Price 75, a lifelong resident of Ouachita Parish, passed away Friday the 2nd of August surrounded by her family at St. Francis Medical Center.
Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at Griffin Funeral Home in West Monroe with service immediately following. Officiating will be J. L. Foster. Internment to take place at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens.
She was born on December 5, 1943 to Euna Lee and James Forbito in Monroe, Louisiana. She married JD Price Jr. on September 4, 1959. Over the next 59 years she spent her time as a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, Mimi, and friend. Her house was always a welcoming place where you could find a cup of coffee, a home cooked meal, and a listening ear around the kitchen table. She loved people fiercely and saw the good in every person she came across. When walking into her home most would say, "Mimi, what you cookin?" If you were to ask her, she'd say everything she cooked didn't turn out right or taste good, but anyone who ever ate a meal at her kitchen table can tell you that food cooked by Mimi just tasted better. She was a lover of reality tv, ice cream, a good card game, and most of all time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, eight siblings, and in laws John Sr. and Loraine Price. She is succeeded in death by her husband, JD Price Jr, daughter Donna Price, son Tommy and wife Gina Price, daughter Rhonda Dehart, daughter Tina and husband John Coston Jr., grandchildren John and wife Lydia Price, Courtney Price, Cody Dehart, Trace Coston, Karissa Francis, Caleb Dehart, great grandchildren Reed Price, and Kingston Price, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Greg Buford, Shawn Burford, Josh Mahmoodian, Russ Price, Chris Smith, and Tracey Watson.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Dr. Scott Barron, Dr. Kenneth Metoyer, and Dr. Rochelle Robicheaux for their love, care, and kindness over the last 5 years. The family would also like to extend their gratitude to the pulmonary doctors and staff of the MICU at St. Francis Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to The Gideons International and .
"The kitchen is now closed."
Griffin Funeral Home
West Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Aug. 4, 2019