Marguerite Faye Hynum Poag
Monroe - Faye Poag, age 90, peacefully gained her heavenly wings Wednesday, May 20, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Faye was born in Lake Village, Arkansas, on July 8, 1929, and moved to Monroe, LA in 1939. Faye graduated from Ouachita High School, Northeast Junior College, and Northwestern State College in Natchitoches with a teaching degree, and she got her Master's and +30 at Northeast Louisiana University. She taught school at Highland Elementary and then Lakeshore Elementary, until she retired after teaching 30 years. Later, she also taught in many other places. She tutored at the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, taught English as a second language to the Vietnamese, taught senior citizen GED classes at West Ouachita Senior Center, taught summer education classes at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, and was head of the Community Education Program in local schools.
Faye was always very patriotic, and joined the Ft. Miro DAR chapter with her mother and sisters, and was a member for 56 years. She was Regent from 2005-2007. Faye loved her church, Lea Joyner Methodist, and all her church family. She served in any way she could—in choirs, as a Sunday School member and teacher, and on many committees. Faye always loved singing--solos, in duets, trios, and ensembles at church, even leading the National Anthem at DAR. And in the last few years, she loved singing with her daughter, family, and friends any time they could. It brought her much joy and she could hardly sit still when the music came on!
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Alline Hynum; her beloved husband, P.A. Poag, II; stepson, Alex Poag; sister, Marna LeBeck and husband Glynn; brother-in-law, Bob Warner; and sister-in-law, Margaret Walker. She is survived by her sister, Yvonne Warner; daughter, Cherie Cook Henderson with son-in-law Scott; grandchildren, Chris Lodgen, Jeff Lodgen (Lisa), Brad Lodgen (Kelly), and Cas Henderson. She had seven great grandchildren, Chastin Manning (Matthew), Hunter Lodgen, Hannah Lodgen, Carter Lodgen, Maddy Lodgen, Finn Lodgen, and Margot Faye Lodgen. She loved her nieces and nephew, Susan Jewell, Robbie Warner (Kathy), Denise LeBeck, Margaret Montpas (Robert), and Judy Williams (Tom). She also had many great-nieces and nephews who held her heart! There were many beloved caregivers that she grew close to at Azalea Estates and with Serenity Care Providers and we thank them for loving her! She loved getting her hair done by her close long-time friend Lauretta Tucker, going to lunch with her family, and getting her nails done. She taught us to look at the trees, the sky, the water, and notice a person's eyes, hair, or dress and compliment them. Family was very important to her and her family loved being with her! She was patient, caring, fun, sometimes a drama queen, but always a great inspiration!
Due to the COVID precautions, there will be a family service and burial. When safety measures from the virus allows, we will have a memorial service to celebrate her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lea Joyner Memorial Methodist Church, Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo, or the .
Online Registry/ Condolence:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from May 23 to May 24, 2020