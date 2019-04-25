|
|
Dr. Marianne Bower Kapp
Monroe - Funeral services for Marianne Bower Kapp, 87, of Monroe, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, April 26, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Loop Road, Monroe, with Rev. Lynn Malone officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Monroe. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday at First United Methodist Church.
Ann was born in Monroe, LA, on January 13, 1932, to Louis and Pearl Fennell Bower, and passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She graduated from Neville High School in 1949, received her BS and Master's degrees (1954) from Louisiana Tech. Ann taught Home Economics for many years at Ouachita Parish High School after which she went to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater to obtain an EED in Home Economics Education. Upon completion of her doctoral degree in 1968, Ann returned to Monroe and became the Head of the Home Economics Department at Northeast Louisiana University (ULM). Ann loved teaching and building the Home Economics program at NLU. She loved watching her students grow and learn. Many of her students will remember her for the computer classes she taught towards the end of her career at NLU. She introduced many to the "new" world of the personal computer and how it would be used in the business and education fields. Upon her retirement in 1990, Ann was awarded the title of Professor Emeritus at NLU.
Ann was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church in Monroe for many years.
After retirement, Ann found embroidery machines and quilting. This was a perfect match for her love of computers and teaching and went on to teach and take classes at Quilt 'N' Stitch in West Monroe.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers-in-law, Don Halsell and Thurston Baggett. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Paul P. Kapp; son, John P Kapp and wife Sylvia; daughter, Becki Kelly and husband Mike; son, Robert B. Kapp and wife Lisa; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Halsell and Alice Baggett; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt love and appreciation to Letitia Thurman for her loving care and familial support. Also thank you to the nurses and CNAs of Ouachita Healthcare for taking care of Ms. Ann with such kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , First United Methodist Church, or Beautiful Deliverance Ministries at www.beautifuldeliverance.com.
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on Apr. 25, 2019