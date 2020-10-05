Mrs. Marie Averitte Worthey
West Monroe - Graveside services for Mrs. Marie Averitte Worthey will be held 2:00PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Kilpatrick Serenity Gardens with Rev. Neil Everett officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
Marie was born on March 30, 1923, to Jasper and Mary Averitte. She passed away on October 4, 2020, at the West Monroe Guest House.
Marie began a long career serving many people in various capacities, beginning with Wingardner and Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores. She and her husband Clarence owned and operated Worthey's Restaurant on Cypress Street. She worked at The Hob Nob, and she and her companion, Andrew Milstead managed the 101 Truck Stop.
Marie was a member of First Baptist Church of Calhoun and the Faith Sunday School Class, who remembered her weekly with prayers, cards, and calls from Gay Aulds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; companion Andrew Milstead; grandson, Tommy Wayne Griggs; granddaughter, Janice Griggs Sturgis; great granddaughter, Jennifer Tedeton; sisters, Lurline Griffin and Esteline Walters; brothers, Truman Averitte, R.L. Averitte, Shelton Averitte, Grady Averitte, and Billy Jack Averitte.
Survivors include her daughter, Patsy Griggs and husband Aubrey; son, Dickie Worthey and wife Jo Louise; granddaughters, Billy Jean Cannon and Valerie Walker (Jimmy); grandsons, Jim Worthey (Kelli) and Ricky Worthey; sister-in-law, Ann Averitte; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jim Worthey, Ricky Worthey, Clint Griggs, Jerry Griggs, Pete Lea, and Jimmy Walker. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Milstead, Marvin Jones, Mel Shackleford, Jerry Aulds, and John Paul Reiger.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 1:00PMTuesday, October 6, 2020 at Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Guest House and the wonderful friends she made during her 2 year stay there.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe or to your favorite charity
.
