Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
300 Mcmillian Rd
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 387-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM



Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM



West Monroe - Funeral services celebrating the life of Marie B. Coy, 91, of West Monroe, La will be held at 11:00 AM Monday July 1, 2019 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA with Dr. Jim Wolfe and Dr. Jerry Edmondson officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Garden in Calhoun, LA

Mrs. Coy died June 28, 2019 at her son's residence in Leesville, LA

Marie was a faithful member of Ridge Ave Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA, and a member of the Ruth Sunday School Class.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Howard L. Coy, Sr.

Survivors: son, Howard L. Coy, Jr. of Leesville, LA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time Monday at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Pallbearers will be Renny Smeltzer, Bill Black, Joe Dean, Bubba Shaw, Steven Whitlock, and Don Gilliland.

Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home.

Online Condolences/Registry: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com




Published in The News Star on July 1, 2019
