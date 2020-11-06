1/1
Marie M. Thompson
Marie M. Thompson

Monroe, LA - Marie M. Thompson of Monroe, LA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 2nd at the age of 84. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie J. and Sarah Nellie Yeates Phillips, her brothers William E. Phillips and Ricky L. Phillips, and her husband William Y. Thompson. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter C. Dawn Meade of Houston, TX, son Don A. Meade of Shreveport, LA, sister Louise Carroll of Jonesboro, LA, brothers Kenneth Phillips of Hampton, GA and Gary Phillips of Rayville, LA, and her special friend, Jim Hill of Monroe, LA. Marie grew up a farmer's daughter and graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Education in 1957. She then began her career as an elementary school teacher and obtained a Master of Education while working full-time. After 30 years of dedication to her students, she retired and was able to indulge in her passion for tennis. In addition to her devotion to her family, Marie loved gardening, singing hymns and country music, and especially her cats. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Humane Society or a local pet shelter. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service may be scheduled in the future when it is safe to gather and celebrate her life.




Published in The News Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
