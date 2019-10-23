|
|
Marie McGough Cosse
Lenexa, KS - "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints", Psalm 116:15, and so knowing that and at His appointed time, October 22, 2019, the Lord lovingly called home Marie McGough Cosse, 91, of Lenexa, KS. Marie passed peacefully at Benton House of Lenexa in the quietness of the night. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., October 24 at Amos Funeral Home, Shawnee, KS. A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Shreveport, LA at 11 a.m., October 28. Marie was born on November 25, 1927 in West Monroe, LA to Jewell M. and Elsie McGough. She lived her early years in Farmerville, LA before moving with her family to Monroe, LA, where she attended Northeast Louisiana State College and met her lifelong love, John J. Cosse Sr. They were married on December 13, 1947, and after living briefly in Tallulah, LA and Shreveport, LA, they made their home back in Monroe, eventually retiring to Calhoun, LA. Marie and John enjoyed life for 60 years together until John's passing in November 2007. Marie had one child, son John J. Cosse Jr. of Lenexa, KS, where she moved to live with his family in 2008. Marie worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers, retiring on December 30, 1982 with over 30 years of service. Marie was a numbers person, and her position as an Administrative Assistant at the Corps of Engineers fit her perfectly. But her real passion was playing bridge. Even while raising a child and working full time, she and John usually found time to play bridge with friends on Friday and Saturday nights. After her retirement to Calhoun she continued to attend at least weekly socials with friends for bridge play, and moving to Lenexa her play continued at least twice per week at the local Community Centers. For someone who had lived in Louisiana all her life, the adjustment to Kansas life, and especially the winter weather was a challenge, but she adjusted quickly. She loved to see the snow, although she never quite liked the cold that came with it, but nothing, even cold weather and snow, could keep her from her weekly hair appointment! Marie was a lifelong member of the Southern Baptist Church. She loved life, her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her family, her friends, and her pets (her other children). She lived a full, happy, and blessed life! Marie was preceded in death by her mother and father, sisters Mary Jewell Nolan, Juanita Cheek, and Jo Ann Harris, brothers Sam McGough and Dwight McGough, husband John J. Cosse Sr., and granddaughter-in-law Amy Lynn Cosse. She leaves behind son John J. Cosse Jr. and wife Susan, grandsons Michael J Cosse, Donald A Cosse, and Christopher J. Cosse and wife Sara, three great grandsons, Johnny, Maverick, and Lincoln, and three great-granddaughters, Katie, Caroline, and Macradee. Special thanks are given to the staff at Benton House of Lenexa and the nurses and caregivers of Ascend Hospice.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019