Marie Wilhite Simpson
Madison, MS - Mrs. Marie Wilhite Simpson, formerly of Monroe, passed away in Madison, Mississippi, on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the age of 94. Marie, affectionately known as "Ducky" by her family and friends, was born on July 8, 1926, in Monroe, where she met and married her high school sweetheart William (Bill) Simpson. They were married for over 76 years, and Bill never failed to tell her each day that he loved her.
Marie and Bill spent the last few years of their lives under the loving care of their daughter Janie and son-in-law Norm Fortenberry, at their home in Madison, Mississippi. Bill passed away on November 13, 2019, at the age of 95.
A member of Graceminster Presbyterian Church in Monroe, Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Blessed with the gift of "mothering," she treasured her family and friends and shared her boundless enthusiasm and love of life with all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill and their two sons, William Larry Simpson and Clifford Alan Simpson. Her survivors include her daughter, Janie Simpson Fortenberry, son-in-law, Norm, daughter-in-law, Sally Simpson, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Other family members are her brothers, Robert L. Wilhite (Mary Kathryn) and Billy F. Wilhite of West Monroe, sister, Juanita Ellerbe of Monroe, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi, and special thanks go to her caregivers Kelsey, Donna, Linda, and Sister Dorothy, who are loved and became part of our extended family during Marie's battle with liver cancer. They were a calming presence on many occasions and their kindness, compassion, and strength during her long journey will forever be appreciated and remembered.
A visitation will be held at Mulhearn Funeral Home on Hwy 165 in Monroe on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:00 A.M., with a memorial service following at 11:00 A.M.
Memorials may be made to Graceminster Presbyterian Church of Monroe, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA