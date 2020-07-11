Marilyn Frances St Amant



Monroe - A funeral mass celebrating the life of Marilyn Frances St. Amant, 81, of Monroe, LA will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday July 14, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Monroe, LA with Rev. Mark Franklin officiating. Entombment will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday July 16, 2020 in Hope Mausoleum 4841 Canal St. in New Orleans, LA. Arrangements under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.



The family will gather at 9:15 AM at St. Matthew Catholic Church prior to funeral services, because of CoVid 19 requirements, social distancing will be followed, and masks will be required.



A great woman has died this day on July 10, 2020 after her 81st birthday, Marilyn went to be with her Lord. She and her husband enjoyed many memorable occasions throughout their marriage. She traveled with her husband on many sporting events across the United States cheering on Lou and the teams he coached.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Amy LeBlanc Oswald and her sister, Joyce Dallem



Survivors: her husband of 58 years, Louis St. Amant; Sister, Doris Dunn of Alexandria, LA; Brother, David Oswald of Dayville, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Sal Pettito, Jeff Schexnaider, Scott McDonald, Joey Descant, Chris Dunn, and Jimmy Jenkins



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the U.L.M. Scholarship Foundation 700 University Ave. Monroe, LA 71209



Lou would like to give special thanks to Dr. Smith, Dr. Napoli, Dr. Liles and all the caring nurses at St. Francis Medical Center.



Online Registry/Concolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com









