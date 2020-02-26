|
Marilyn Martin Robbins
Dubach - Funeral services for Barbara Marilyn Martin Robbins will be on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2:00 at First Baptist Church, Dubach under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home. Dr. Cory Bruce and Rev. Barry Joyner will officiate. Interment will be at Kilpatrick's Memorial Gardens in Ruston. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 12:00 pm to the time of the service.
Marilyn was born on January 7, 1947, in Alexandria, Louisiana to Roy O. Martin, Jr. and Barbara Morros Martin. She graduated from Bolton High School and later met the love of her life, Don Robbins at Louisiana Tech. Marilyn and Don were married for 54 years.
Marilyn was a member of First Baptist Church, Dubach, where she served as the librarian for 21 years and on the kitchen crew where the ladies fed the kids in Awana on Wednesday nights. She was also a member of the Piney Woods Quilt Guild where she enjoyed the love of the art with her fellow quilters.
Marilyn always had a smile on her face and made everyone feel loved. There was no task she wouldn't take on at church as she had a servant's heart to put the needs of others first. Nothing made her happier than sewing with her grandchildren or quilting with her friends. She also traveled the country with Don and the grandchildren in their RV on many adventures in Amish country. They loved to stop at each quilting shop they passed along the way.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her father, Roy O. Martin, Jr.; her mother, Barbara Morros Martin.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Nicole Harris and husband Brooks of Dubach; daughter, Ramona Miller, and husband Heath of Bozeman, Montana; son, Lee Robbins and wife Olitsa of Ruston; grandchildren Susannah Jones, Jackson Harris, Kate Harris, Audrey Miller, Trey Robbins, and Adrianna Robbins; sister, Joyce Thibodeaux and husband, Bill of Houma; sister Carole Baxter and husband, Lee of Alexandria; brother Roy O. Martin, III and wife, Kathy of Alexandria; and many other cherished family and friends.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Sheila Mariano, Dr. Chip McDonald, and the Willis-Knighton Cancer Center, and Premier Hospice for the wonderful care they provided our wife and mother.
Pallbearers will be Jackson Harris, Trey Robbins, Mike Brown, Ken Martin, Randy Roberson, and Jay Kavanaugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home or to First Baptist Church, Dubach Building Fund.
Published in The News Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020