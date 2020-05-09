Services
Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery
Monroe, LA
Marion Jack Baucum

Marion Jack Baucum Obituary
Marion Jack Baucum

Monroe - Private family graveside services for Marion Jack Baucum, 90, of Monroe, LA, will be held Monday, May 11, 2020, at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA, with Rev. Warren Eckhardt officiating under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road.

Mr. Baucum was an amazing man with an amazing testimony and a proud member of North Monroe Baptist Church. The family appreciates the support given by his Agape Sunday school group.

He was born in Laurel, MS in 1930, the son of Alma Brown Baucum and Willis Eugene Baucum. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alma and Gene Baucum; two sisters, Lois Herndon and Edna Ruth Blake; five brothers, Kirven, Elmo, Bernice, Johnny, and Hercules Baucum.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Janice Boyd Baucum; one daughter, Julia Baucum Ledford; and one grandson, Logan Ledford.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are made to the North Monroe Baptist Church building fund or .

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star from May 9 to May 10, 2020
