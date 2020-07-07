Marjorie "Susie" Golson LeBoeuf
Marjorie "Susie" Golson LeBoeuf, 67, a native of Monroe, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in her honor at St. Bridget Catholic Church, Schriever, LA on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Bridget Cemetery.
She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Michael LeBoeuf; brother, Billy Golson Jr. and wife Sarah; brother-in-law, James Kelton Bacon; brother-in-law, Robert LeBoeuf and wife Judy; sister-in-law, Beryl Thibodeaux; sister-in-law, Peggy Marcel and husband Gilbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth LeBoeuf; parents, Bill and Opal Golson; and sister, Martha Bacon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the ASPCA.
