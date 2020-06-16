Marjorie Joyner
Marjorie Joyner

West Monroe - Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Marjorie S. Joyner, 87, of West Monroe, LA will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Community Baptist Church in West Monroe, LA with Rev. Danny McIlveene officiating. Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe, LA under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home West Monroe, LA.

Marjorie Joyner was born December 12, 1932 in Monroe, LA and passed from on June 15, 2020 in West Monroe, LA. She was a member of The Eastern Star, and High Twelve organization, as well as serving as a member for the Red Hat Society. Marjorie was creative woman and worked as a florist, owning her own business, Tisket- A- Tasket, from which she retired from later in life. She also served as a member of the Community Baptist Church in West Monroe.

She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-eight years, Robert Caley Joyner, her parents, two sisters; and one brother.

Marjorie is survived by her sons, James Robert Joyner and wife, Debbie, and Michael Caley Joyner and wife, Debra; sisters, Jean Leda, and Virginia Huffman; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and two great- great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Zach Joyner, Trent Key, Dallas Morrell, McKenzey Laird, Aiden Joyner, and Kenny Wayne Patton.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M., until 8:00 P.M., June 17, 2020, at Mulhearn Funeral Home, West Monroe.

Memorials may be made to Community Baptist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

West Monroe, LA




Published in The News Star from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
