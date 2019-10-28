|
|
Marjorie Stafford Ensminger, aka Margie
Lafayette - Marjorie Stafford Ensminger, aka Margie, 95, departed our Earthly world from her home in Lafayette, LA, on October 15, 2019, to be with our Lord God for the Peace that she prayed for. She was predeceased in 1962 by her husband, Reginald William "Billy" Ensminger, Jr. They were the proud parents of four children, all of whom survived her: Sally Ensminger Tomlinson, Houston, TX; Reginald William "Rex" Ensminger, III (Paige), Monroe; Richard Stephen Ensminger, Lafayette; Jo Ellen Ensminger Klingler (Clifford), Houston. Marjorie was also survived by five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Reginald William "Billy" Ensminger, IV (Kenia), Pearland (Houston), TX; P. Bennett Tomlinson, III (Kailie), Silver Spring, MD; Jennifer Ensminger O'Neal (Justin), Monroe; Catherine Elizabeth Klingler, Houston; William Patrick Ensminger, Monroe. Marjorie was the eldest of four children of her predeceased parents, Mabel Bell Broussard (May May), Pine Prairie, LA, and Charles Stafford, Port Arthur, TX. She was also predeceased by her most beloved aunt, Hazel Bell Daigle (Hee Hee), Church Point, LA; her sister, Betty Jo Stafford Lacaze (Cecil), Opelousas, LA; brother John Broussard (Marlene), Pine Prairie. She is survived by her youngest sibling, brother Jack Broussard, Pineville, LA, and his lovely wife Jo, who always considered Marjorie a sister, rather than sister-in-law. Marjorie's life was certainly enriched by all members of her family and her children are eternally grateful to all of them. Marjorie was born Marjorie Bell Stafford on October 29, 1923, and grew up in Pine Prairie. After graduation from Pine Prairie High School, she relocated to West Monroe, LA, to live with family cousin C. C. Bell and his family while studying bookkeeping and secretarial courses to prepare her for the working world; living and working in the Monroe/ West Monroe area led to meeting her husband Billy. Billy's mother was part of the Grant family in West Monroe. Both the Ensmingers and Grants enhanced Marjorie's life while raising their children in Monroe. She left Monroe a number of years after losing her husband Billy, returning to her hometown of Pine Prairie. She eventually moved to Lafayette, over 30 years ago, when her daughter Jo Ellen and husband Cliff, and granddaughter Catherine lived there. Marjorie served as an Elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Lafayette. And 3 years ago her son Richard moved to Lafayette, living with and looking after her when needed until she went to be with God. These remembrances are only a bit of the story of Marjorie's immense love for every one of her children and grandchildren and their love for her. In the later years of her life, she lived for them, so pleased by every visit from Sally and Rex as well. And her face lit up every time any of her grandchildren came through her front door. Her family made her a very happy lady, and her devotion to God led her through tough times and good times.
A memorial service to honor Mom, Mother, Mama, MaMaw Margie, will be held at a later date at Mulhearn Memorial Cemetery in Monroe, where her remains will be buried next to her husband Billy. In lieu of flowers, Marjorie requested any memorials be made to the s Project.
