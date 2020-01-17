|
|
Marjorie Stagg
Winnsboro, La - Marjorie Laverne Giltner Stagg
Funeral services for Marjorie Stagg, 89 of Winnsboro, LA, will be held at 11:00AM on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Ron Ferrington officiating. Burial will be held at Crowville Masonic, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro, LA.
Marjorie was born on May 12, 1930 in Ferriday, LA to Vernon Giltner and Mandy Priscilla Geiger, and passed away on January 17, 2020 in Monroe, LA. She is preceded in death by her parents; Vernon Giltner and Mandy Giltner, husband; Victor Lloyd Stagg, sisters; Lola and Dorothy, and brothers; Roland Giltner and Clarence Giltner.
Marjorie was known by her family to love gardening, cooking, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She loved the Lord, her children, and grandchildren.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are children; Carlyn Brown and Janice Russell, Everett Stagg and John Stagg, eleven grandchildren; Clay, Leslie, Benjamin, Laisa, Ashley, Jordyn, Luke, John Logan, Victoria, Keith, and Courtney, brother; Billy Giltner and wife Carolyn, sister; Gay Stewart, with a host of friends and family.
The family will receive friends for visitation 9:00Am - 11:00AM on Sunday January 19, 2020 at Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro, LA.
Published in The News Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020