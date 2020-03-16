|
|
Mark Burghardt Ulrich
Monroe - Mark Burghardt Ulrich, age 60, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Loving husband to Ruth and devoted father of Laura, he is survived by both wife and daughter along with sister Christie and husband Kenny, brother Tom and his wife Cathy. Born in Monroe on September 20, 1959 to Dr. Christian A. Ulrich and Gayette S. Ulrich, he graduated from River Oaks School and Ole Miss University. Known as an avid water-skier, virtuosic jazz trumpet player, an honest, diligent manager and super-nerd extraordinaire, there were many touched by Mark's friendliness and good-humor. Whether volunteering with one of his many philanthropies, managing the Pillars, selling boats at Cajun Boats, making maps at Centurylink, or exercising his creative side stage managing or playing with an immense number of jazz bands and combos, his gentle and versatile reach are undeniable. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him, but he is whole and at peace in the arms of the Lord.
Due to the present climate of caution, memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CA Studio by contacting 318-516-3939. A lifelong supporter of the arts, Mark felt it important to provide children, adults and families a supportive and creative environment where no matter the age, one could find exposure to the classics of literature, art, theatre and music for the purpose of building character and strengthening virtues.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020