Mark Campbell
Mark Campbell

Farmerville - Mark Edward Campbell, 61 of Farmerville, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Mark was retired from Transocean after a long career traveling the world in the oil business. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time on his ranch. Mark is preceded in death by his parents; Bettye Ford Campbell and Emmett Campbell.

Mark is survived by his son, Cooper Mark Campbell (whom Mark loved and was so proud of); sisters, Kathy Bearden, Bonnie Franklin, Jane Campbell and Beth Dawley along with many nieces, nephews and other cherished family and friends.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville, LA with Pastor Gordon Dawley officiating.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.

Kilpatrick Funeral Home

Farmerville, LA.




Published in The News Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
