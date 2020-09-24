Mark Campbell
Farmerville - Mark Edward Campbell, 61 of Farmerville, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Mark was retired from Transocean after a long career traveling the world in the oil business. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed spending time on his ranch. Mark is preceded in death by his parents; Bettye Ford Campbell and Emmett Campbell.
Mark is survived by his son, Cooper Mark Campbell (whom Mark loved and was so proud of); sisters, Kathy Bearden, Bonnie Franklin, Jane Campbell and Beth Dawley along with many nieces, nephews and other cherished family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in Farmerville, LA with Pastor Gordon Dawley officiating.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com
.
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
Farmerville, LA.