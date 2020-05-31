Mark Stephen Flowers
Mark Stephen Flowers

West Monroe - Mark Stephen Flowers was born in Crossett, Arkansas, but was a lifelong resident of West Monroe, Louisiana. He was one week from retirement at Graphic Packaging. Mark had a passion for motorcycles and died from injuries he sustained from a wreck while out on a ride with a good friend. He died doing what he loved. Mark lived life on his terms. Everything was black or white, right or wrong. There was simply no grey in his life. He either liked you or he didn't, and you either liked him or you didn't, and he was ok with that. Mark was a man of his word and expected the same from you. He gave his all to any and everything he did; but when he was done, he was done. Not that he didn't make mistakes in his life, but he lived life with no regrets. Mark was a big man with an even bigger heart, but only those who knew him, knew that. His looks were deceiving; never judge a book by its cover, or a man by his looks. Mark will forever be missed by his family and those lucky enough he called friend.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Loyd Terrell Flowers and son, Tony Ryan Flowers. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Joyce Flowers Moses; son, Dr. Anthony Todd Flowers and wife, Dr. Ashley Fontenot Flowers; daughter, Traci Beth Flowers; granddaughters, Sophia, Tynslee & Caroline Flowers; former wife and mother of his children, Gaye Flowers Zeigler; brothers, Larry Flowers and Mitch Flowers & wife Lynne Flowers; sister, Dana Flowers Fowler & husband Wayne Fowler; nephews, Cade Flowers, Marshael Flowers & Ryder Flowers; nieces, Danielle Flowers Scharf, Jordyn Flowers Zigler, Betsy Flowers & Josie Flowers; many special aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com

Kilpatrick Funeral Homes ~ West Monroe




Published in The News Star from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
1321 N. 7th St
West Monroe, LA 71291
(318) 323-9614
