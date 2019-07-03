Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Mark Stewart Rainwater


1958 - 2019
Mark Stewart Rainwater Obituary
Mark Stewart Rainwater

Monroe - Services for Mark Stewart Rainwater, 61, of Monroe, LA, will be held 10:00AM Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with the Revs. Ricky Nolan and Marcelle Crow officiating. Interment will follow in the Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery in Monroe.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Mulhearn Funeral Home

Sterlington Road, Monroe, LA
Published in The News Star on July 3, 2019
