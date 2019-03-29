Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marlene Johnson Obituary
Marlene Johnson

Eros, LA - Funeral services for Marlene Johnson , 84, of Eros, LA, will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe, LA. Minister Michael Ciampaglia will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Calhoun, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home in West Monroe.

Marlene was born on January 22, 1935, and passed away on March 27, 2019. She was a retired nurse and was a member of the Restored Church of God.

Marlene was preceded in death by her sister, Annie Lena Coates; grandson Jayden Turner; and step daughter, Debbie Lynn Harper.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Palmer Johnson of Eros, LA; children: Rose Marie Dew (Tommy) of Sterlington, LA; Cindy Gail Jones (Bobby) of Ruston, Linda Mae Speights (Danny) of Choudrant, David Everett Turner (Margaret) of Calhoun, Joseph Samuel Turner of Simsboro, Cindy Colvin (Bruce) of Calhoun, Patti Foust of Calhoun, Paula Johnson (Mitch) of Shreveport, and Crystal Herrington (James) of Start; sisters: Mary Elizabeth Williams of Bastrop, and Myrna Jean Roy of Bossier City; son-in-law, James of Start, LA; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honoring Marlene will be Ricky Woods, Sam Dew, Robby Speights, Ray Speights, Barry Turner, Skyler Turner, Tyler Turner, and David (Bo Bo) Turner.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Kilpatrick Funeral Home Chapel in West Monroe, LA.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Star on Mar. 29, 2019
