Mulhearn Funeral Home Inc
2308 Sterlington Rd
Monroe, LA 71203
(318) 323-0505
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sterlington - Services for Marsha Hatten Emmons, 87, of Sterlington, LA, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Monroe with Rev. Ricky Baker officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Monroe, LA. Visitation will be from 12:30 until service time.

Marsha died March 20, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center after a sudden illness.

Marsha was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Fontaine Emmons; son, Raymon Wilson Emmons; parents, Yancey and Bernice Hatten; sisters, Ann, Vanita and Dot.

Marsha enjoyed the outdoors fishing and hunting with her family. She enjoyed sharing her love of art with her friends at the Ouachita Council on Aging.

Marsha leaves her daughter, Dena Leggett and son-in-law Pete, grandsons and their wives, Britton and Nicole Leggett, and Chad and Bonnie Leggett; great grandchildren, Emory-Cooper, John Peyton and Adeline Jane Leggett; sister, Jean Jacobs and husband Joe; brother, Archie (Bud) Hatten and wife, Nellie Ray.

Pallbearers will be Scott Fordham, Jeff Donald, Colin Mull, Ronnie Laborde, Tommy Lambert, Walt Elliott, and Alan Donald. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Clyde Elliott, Sherm Elliott, Joe Jacobs, and Tommy Bordelon.

Memorials may be made to the Ouachita Council on Aging.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com

Published in The News Star on Mar. 22, 2019
