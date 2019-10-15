|
Dr. Marshall D. Boyd, Jr., PhD
Calhoun - Funeral services for Dr. Marshall D. Boyd, Jr., Phd, 88, of Calhoun will be held at 3:00 PM, Friday, October 18, 2019 at Alabama Presbyterian Church. Dr. Allison Moody will officiate. Visitation will begin at1:00 PM until service time. Interment will follow at Sibley Cemetery, Choudrant, LA under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Marshall D. Boyd, Jr., PhD, born March 8, 1931, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Marshall, or Dr. Boyd, as so many of his students and colleagues referred to him, was born in Choudrant, Louisiana, and resided most of his life in Ouachita Parish. As alluded to, he spent over 50 years in education, helping shape so many minds as leaders of our future in north Louisiana. Growing up on a ranch farm in Calhoun, LA, he found a base for gaining vast practical knowledge which he carried with him into the Korean War. In the United States Air Force he served as a B-26 Bomber technician and mechanics instructor, as well as teaching some of the F-86 Sabre mechanic courses; the F-86 being the first American operational jet fighter to go to war. Most of his tenure as an enlisted man and NCO was spent at Shepherd Air Force Base in north Texas, fixed to the base as a valuable specialist that could not be replaced in the region. While in the military he married his high school sweetheart Cosette Dugdale of Douglas just northwest of Choudrant, LA. After the war he spent his time studying at college to devote his life to teaching and coaching in the Louisiana School System, all while raising a family with his wife. He obtained his bachelor's at LA Tech University, a Master's at Northwestern, and a Doctoral degree at what is now Texas A&M at Commerce, Texas. Doctor Boyd served in the Caddo Parish area coaching and teaching for years before coming to what is now ULM teaching Math and Science graduate courses where he retired from public school or traditional teaching after 20 years. He continued on as Administrator of Ridgedale Academy in West Monroe, helping to shape young minds for K-12. Dr. Boyd continued on later with Interstate School Supply providing everything from computers to stadium seating in 25 parishes, and then finishing with the Morehouse Ouachita Work force Alliance to transition high school seniors and graduates into trade and technical jobs through learning. There was always plenty of time allotted to his wife and three children, doing plenty of school and outdoor activities, bringing them along in all that he did, whether sports or hunting and fishing. Marshall also spent a great deal of time in worshipping and lay ministry within the Presbyterian Church, filling vacant pulpits for the Lord through many chapels all over north Louisiana, retiring at last from Alabama Presbyterian Church in the Sibley Community north of Choudrant. Marshall always sought to serve others, to lift them up, to help better them in any way, academically, physically, or spiritually. In grade school he never missed a single day of school and received an award for that; he found education that important for our perfection and wellbeing. He was a great leader and remained a disciple of Christ all the way to the end having run the Great Race. He will be dearly missed by all and we find the world a dimmer place now that he has passed.
Serving as pallbearers will be his six grandsons: James, Hunter, Luke, Keith, Ernesto, and Mason. Honorary pallbearers will be his three beautiful granddaughters: Faith, Hope, and Hannah.
Dr. Boyd is survived by his wife, Cosette Dugdale Boyd, of 67 years; three children Marshall Brent Boyd and wife Marissa; James Adam Boyd and wife Dana; Rebekah Boyd Lawrence and husband Nick; seven grandchildren, James Boyd and wife Kristina; Hunter Boyd; Faith Pena and husband Ernesto; Luke Boyd and fiancé Krista; Hope Bourg and husband Mason; Keith Hardin; Hannah Boyd; and one great grandson Hutch Boyd as well as many relatives and dear friends.
Dr. Marshall D. Boyd, Jr. was preceded in death by his father Marshall Duke Boyd, Sr., his mother Lady Mary Parnell, and his brother James Carey Boyd.
The family would like to thank the ICU staff at St. Francis Medical Center for their most loving and endless care.
Published in The News Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019