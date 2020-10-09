1/1
Martha Ann Davis Gaston
1933 - 2020
Martha Ann Davis Gaston

Choudrant - Martha Ann Davis Gaston, 87, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on October 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020, 2:30 P.M. at Sibley Cemetery in Choudrant, Louisiana with Dr. Allison Moody and Reverend David Buckley officiating.

Martha was born March 28, 1933 at home in Sibley, Louisiana, to Almer and Ruby (Holstead) Davis. She graduated Salutatorian from Choudrant High school and then from Louisiana Business college which prepared her for serving several businesses and organizations throughout her life including Community Trust Bank, O'Neal gas, Choudrant Appliance (as co-owner), the Quota club and the American Business Women's Association. She was also very active at Alabama Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder, deacon and treasurer for the Women of the Church.

Two of Martha's greatest joys in life were serving her church and loving her family. She loved combining the two with large and delicious family Sunday lunches after church complete with cheese potatoes, "odd salad" and Miss Ruby sweet tea. To be followed by visiting with family and friends well into the afternoon. In her later years, she took up crocheting; mostly hats and scarves to help keep friends and strangers alike warm during the cooler months.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings and her husband of 63 years, Aubrey Gill Gaston. She is survived by her sister, Mary Sue Davis; four children and their spouses, Terri (Garry) Gaston Neal, Mark Gaston, Timothy (Lori) Gaston, and Amanda Gaston Bowman; four grandchildren, Kelly Neal Williams (Matt Criss), Katie Neal (James Wheeler), Matthew Gaston (Katy) and Molly Gaston; and five great grandchildren, Aubrey Claire Williams, Avery Catherine Williams, Mason Gaston Lynch, Matthew Augustus Gaston and Sofia Grace Gaston.

Visitation will be prior to the graveside service starting at 12:30 - 2:00 P.M. at Alabama Presbyterian Church; masks will be required, please follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorials can be made to Alabama Presbyterian Church at 2091 Highway 145, Choudrant, Louisiana, 71227.

Bring on the ice cream…

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Alabama Presbyterian Church
OCT
13
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Sibley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kilpatrick Funeral Home
209 North Bonner Street
Ruston, LA 71270
(318) 255-2832
