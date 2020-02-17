|
|
Martha King Robinson
Monroe - Memorial services celebrating the life of Mrs. Martha King Robinson, 80, of Monroe, will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home church, New Hope Baptist, in Monroe with Rev. Scotty Gray officiating. Visitation will also be held at New Hope Baptist from 10:00 AM until service time. Mrs. Robinson died February 14, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.
In each role of Martha's full life—daughter, sister, wife, stepmother, aunt, and friend—she loved richly and well. After 30 years of loyal service to Ford Motor Credit Company, Martha retired but did not slow down. Along with Howard, her beloved husband of 43 years, she traveled and gardened, canning and sharing more vegetables than anyone could possibly eat. Martha was also an accomplished artist. She fired ceramics for several years before turning her full attention to her passion, creating art using oils, watercolors, and colored pencils. Her warmth, generosity, laughter, and down-to-earn common sense will be keenly missed.
Martha was predeceased by her husband, Howard L. Robinson; father, Pratt King; mother, Beulah Fuller King; sister, Zoy King Ramsey; and stepdaughter, Cheryl Quinn.
Survivors include her stepson Robert H. Robinson and wife, Linda; sister Joyce King Scurria and husband, Sam; grandchildren Brandon Robinson and wife, Marlene, Cheri, Michael, and Richard Quinn; great grandchildren Kyle and Ella Robinson; nephews and nieces and their families, Lisa Ramsey Stokes, Tom Ramsey, Mike Ramsey, Phil Scurria, Cathy Scurria Gough, Mark Scurria, Dina Ramsey Cooper, Jim Ramsey, and Julie Scurria Blades; steadfast friends Doris and Bill Hampton and Melanie King, and Martha's dear dog, Buddy.
Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church or Humane Society Adoption Center, both of Monroe.
Online Registry/Condolences:
www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Mulhearn Funeral Home
Sterlington Road
Published in The News Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020