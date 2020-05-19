Services
Monroe - Memorial services for Martha Louise Sartor (89), of Alto, Louisiana, will be held graveside at Alto Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Ms. Sartor died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Azalea Estates Assisted Living in Monroe, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rubie Bean and James M. Sartor and her grandparents, Dr. D. R. Sartor and Eliza Balfour Sartor. She is survived by a host of relatives and friends.

A native of Alto, Louisiana, Ms. Sartor was born on January 3, 1931, attended public schools in Richland Parish and graduated from Mangham High School in 1948. She attended Louisiana State University, earning her B. S. in 1952.

Following graduation from LSU, she worked as a bookkeeper in New Orleans at Boeing, Avondale Shipyards, and General Motors. In the early 1980's she returned to Alto where she developed a passion for all aspects of land conservation and management and agriculture production activities on the family's farm. There was no place she would rather be than on the farm, where often she could be found viewing the crops and trees from her SUV. She remained engaged in these activities until shortly before her death.

Ms. Sartor was a lifelong fan of LSU sports and attended football games in Baton Rouge for many years. She was a member of Alto Baptist Church. She was an avid reader of multiple newspapers, including the Wall Street Journal and various land and agriculture publications.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Ms. Sartor's caregivers at Azalea Estates Legacy Unit in Monroe, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, 7200 Desiard Street, Monroe, LA 71203, or the cause of your choice.

Published in The News Star from May 19 to May 24, 2020
