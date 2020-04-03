|
Martha McDonald Henry
Monroe - "When words fail, music speaks." Shakespeare
Martha McDonald Henry was born February 28, 1931 in Monroe and passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Martha's life was filled with music, and sharing her love of music was her passion in life.
Martha's abiding interest in music spanned many genres ranging from preschool age songs to Handel's Messiah. The piano was her instrument of choice. She used it for performance, coaching, teaching children to sing and play piano, and for her own personal pleasure. Martha was generous in sharing her talent as an accomplished pianist. She was the accompanist for Masterworks chorus for her friend Donna Dugas for many years.
Martha was known by many names through her life -"Martha, Hattie, and Music Martha". Her granddaughter Caroline lovingly named her "Hattie" for all of the funny hats she wore as a preschool music teacher. "Music Martha" taught preschool music at Covenant Presbyterian and St Paul's Mother's Day Out for many years. Generations of children learned to sing, and many parents in the community captured "Music Martha's" spirit as they watched their child's performances at school, church, nursing homes and the VA home. Her ability to read children was a gift that few possessed. Hattie loved to say, "I've been a 5-year-old for 50 years teaching children to sing".
Just as Martha's life was filled with beautiful music, so was her home. Framed covers of sheet music from her favorite musicals decorated her home. She kept abreast of the latest Broadway hits till the end of her life. Martha loved the Metropolitan Opera and attending performances in New York and Dallas. When Monroe's Louisiana Operas was organized, she was among the first to attend the Sunday matinee performances and recruited others to join her. Martha hosted informal opera gatherings in her home, including memorable Christmas parties. The Opera, The Mohawk and The Lotus Club were her three favorites! After listening to the Opera, Martha loved nothing more than discussing the performance with her friends over oysters at the Mohawk. This group of friends laughingly called themselves, "The Opera Trio". Martha was a brilliant mind. She was well read and enjoyed good literature. There was never a book too challenging for her, and as a history lover, she was filled with knowledge. She also had a gift for words. She appreciated the beauty of a handwritten note and her letters are tucked in many Bibles and drawers of people she loved. Her fun sayings will long be remembered…"Good to See", "Have a Good", "Glad to Be" and "Bye Now". Martha had a gift for sharing beauty and brightened the lives of those fortunate to call her a friend.
Martha was a faithful member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for over six decades. She was a patron of the Little Theatre, an avid supporter of the Monroe Symphony, and a devoted bridge player. In addition, she was a loyal Cubs fan and made it to the Cubs' stadium when she traveled with the Masterworks Chorus to Chicago. Martha loved all sports and she knew the pleasure of sipping a Heineken and watching her teams… the ponies, the Cubs, the Saints and the Tigers. Martha enjoyed them all.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Henry. Martha is survived by her daughter, Kay Scott and her son Don Scott. Martha was the proud grandmother of Caroline, Holly and Stewart Scott. She is also survived by three step daughters and their families, Pat Henry Dugas and daughter, Tina Dugas, Pam Henry, Penny Henry Millhollon and Eddie Millhollon, and Martha treasured her long time friends, Baby Lofton, Anna Claire Seymour, Susan Weaver, Doris Siudy, Bobbette Prince and George Weaver. A special thank you to her faithful caregiver, Kitty Childsdeiter, for her dedication to Martha. The family would also like to extend appreciation to Martha's doctors, Dr. Mike Sampognaro, Dr. Greg Sampognaro, and Dr. Krier.
Due to the recent events of COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date to celebrate Martha's life and legacy. We encourage family and friends to leave words of love and encouragement at www.kilpatrickfuneralhomes.com.
To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven. Ecclesiastes 3: 1
